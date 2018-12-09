Top 10 films
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” stayed on top for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet (3)
|16.1
|140.9
|2.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (5)
|15.2
|223.5
|3.
|Creed II (3)
|10.3
|96.5
|4.
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (4)
|6.8
|145.2
|5.
|Bohemian Rhapsody (6)
|6.0
|173.6
|6.
|Instant Family (4)
|5.6
|54.2
|7.
|Green Book (4)
|3.9
|20.0
|8.
|Robin Hood (3)
|3.6
|27.3
|9.
|The Possession of Hannah Grace (2)
|3.2
|11.5
|10.
|Widows (4)
|3.1
|38.2
Source:boxofficemojo.com