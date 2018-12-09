Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, encounter cashier eBay Elayne, left, voiced by Rebecca Wisocky, in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” stayed on top for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Ralph Breaks the Internet (3) 16.1 140.9
2. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (5) 15.2 223.5
3. Creed II (3) 10.3 96.5
4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (4) 6.8 145.2
5. Bohemian Rhapsody (6) 6.0 173.6
6. Instant Family (4) 5.6 54.2
7. Green Book (4) 3.9 20.0
8. Robin Hood (3) 3.6 27.3
9. The Possession of Hannah Grace (2) 3.2 11.5
10. Widows (4) 3.1 38.2

Source:boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST