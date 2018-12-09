Top 10 films

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” stayed on top for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Ralph Breaks the Internet (3) 16.1 140.9 2. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (5) 15.2 223.5 3. Creed II (3) 10.3 96.5 4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (4) 6.8 145.2 5. Bohemian Rhapsody (6) 6.0 173.6 6. Instant Family (4) 5.6 54.2 7. Green Book (4) 3.9 20.0 8. Robin Hood (3) 3.6 27.3 9. The Possession of Hannah Grace (2) 3.2 11.5 10. Widows (4) 3.1 38.2

Source:boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST