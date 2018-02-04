Top 10 films

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” returned to the top during a quiet weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (7) 11.0 352.6 2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2) 10.2 39.8 3. Winchester (1) 9.3 9.3 4. The Greatest Showman (7) 7.8 137.5 5. Hostiles (7) 5.5 21.2 6. The Post (7) 5.2 67.2 7. 12 Strong (3) 4.7 37.3 8. Den of Thieves (3) 4.7 36.3 9. The Shape of Water (10) 4.3 44.6 10. Paddington 2 (4) 3.1 36.3

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST