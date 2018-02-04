Top 10 films
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” returned to the top during a quiet weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (7)
|11.0
|352.6
|2.
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2)
|10.2
|39.8
|3.
|Winchester (1)
|9.3
|9.3
|4.
|The Greatest Showman (7)
|7.8
|137.5
|5.
|Hostiles (7)
|5.5
|21.2
|6.
|The Post (7)
|5.2
|67.2
|7.
|12 Strong (3)
|4.7
|37.3
|8.
|Den of Thieves (3)
|4.7
|36.3
|9.
|The Shape of Water (10)
|4.3
|44.6
|10.
|Paddington 2 (4)
|3.1
|36.3
Source: boxofficemojo.com