Top 10 films
“Black Panther” continued to crush the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Black Panther (2)
|108.0
|400.0
|2.
|Game Night (1)
|16.6
|16.6
|3.
|Peter Rabbit (3)
|12.5
|71.3
|4.
|Annihilation (1)
|11.0
|11.0
|5.
|Fifty Shades Freed (3)
|6.9
|89.6
|6.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (10)
|5.7
|387.3
|7.
|The 15:17 to Paris (3)
|3.6
|32.3
|8.
|The Greatest Showman (10)
|3.4
|160.8
|9.
|Every Day (1)
|3.1
|3.1
|10.
|Early Man (2)
|1.7
|6.8
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com