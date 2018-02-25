Top 10 films

“Black Panther” continued to crush the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Black Panther (2) 108.0 400.0 2. Game Night (1) 16.6 16.6 3. Peter Rabbit (3) 12.5 71.3 4. Annihilation (1) 11.0 11.0 5. Fifty Shades Freed (3) 6.9 89.6 6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (10) 5.7 387.3 7. The 15:17 to Paris (3) 3.6 32.3 8. The Greatest Showman (10) 3.4 160.8 9. Every Day (1) 3.1 3.1 10. Early Man (2) 1.7 6.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com