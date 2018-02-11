Top 10 films
“Fifty Shades Freed” had a solid debut weekend at the box office. The number of weeks each film has been in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Fifty Shades Freed (1)
|38.8
|38.8
|2.
|Peter Rabbit (1)
|25.0
|25.0
|3.
|The 15:17 to Paris (1)
|12.6
|12.6
|4.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (8)
|9.8
|365.7
|5.
|The Greatest Showman (8)
|6.4
|146.5
|6.
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure (3)
|6.0
|49.0
|7.
|Winchester (2)
|5.1
|17.2
|8.
|The Post (8)
|3.5
|72.8
|9.
|The Shape of Water (11)
|3.0
|49.8
|10.
|Den of Thieves (4)
|2.9
|41.0
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com