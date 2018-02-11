Top 10 films

“Fifty Shades Freed” had a solid debut weekend at the box office. The number of weeks each film has been in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Fifty Shades Freed (1) 38.8 38.8 2. Peter Rabbit (1) 25.0 25.0 3. The 15:17 to Paris (1) 12.6 12.6 4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (8) 9.8 365.7 5. The Greatest Showman (8) 6.4 146.5 6. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (3) 6.0 49.0 7. Winchester (2) 5.1 17.2 8. The Post (8) 3.5 72.8 9. The Shape of Water (11) 3.0 49.8 10. Den of Thieves (4) 2.9 41.0

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST