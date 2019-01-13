Top 10 films
“The Upside” debuted at the top spot during a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Upside (1)
|19.6
|19.6
|2.
|Aquaman (4)
|17.3
|287.9
|3.
|A Dog’s Way Home (1)
|11.3
|11.3
|4.
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (5)
|9.0
|147.8
|5.
|Escape Room (2)
|8.9
|32.4
|6.
|Mary Poppins Returns (4)
|7.2
|150.7
|7.
|Bumblebee (4)
|6.8
|108.5
|8.
|On the Basis of Sex (3)
|6.2
|10.6
|9.
|The Mule (5)
|5.5
|90.6
|10.
|Vice (3)
|3.3
|35.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com