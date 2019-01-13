Top 10 films

“The Upside” debuted at the top spot during a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Upside (1) 19.6 19.6 2. Aquaman (4) 17.3 287.9 3. A Dog’s Way Home (1) 11.3 11.3 4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (5) 9.0 147.8 5. Escape Room (2) 8.9 32.4 6. Mary Poppins Returns (4) 7.2 150.7 7. Bumblebee (4) 6.8 108.5 8. On the Basis of Sex (3) 6.2 10.6 9. The Mule (5) 5.5 90.6 10. Vice (3) 3.3 35.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST