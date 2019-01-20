Top 10 films
“Glass” easily conquered the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Glass (1)
|40.6
|40.6
|2.
|The Upside (2)
|15.7
|44.0
|3.
|Dragon Ball Super: Broly (1)
|10.7
|21.1
|4.
|Aquaman (5)
|10.3
|304.3
|5.
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (6)
|7.3
|158.3
|6.
|A Dog’s Way Home (2)
|7.1
|21.3
|7.
|Escape Room (3)
|5.3
|40.7
|8.
|Mary Poppins Returns (5)
|5.2
|158.7
|9.
|Bumblebee (5)
|4.7
|115.9
|10.
|On the Basis of Sex (4)
|4.0
|16.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com