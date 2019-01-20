Top 10 films

“Glass” easily conquered the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Glass (1) 40.6 40.6 2. The Upside (2) 15.7 44.0 3. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (1) 10.7 21.1 4. Aquaman (5) 10.3 304.3 5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (6) 7.3 158.3 6. A Dog’s Way Home (2) 7.1 21.3 7. Escape Room (3) 5.3 40.7 8. Mary Poppins Returns (5) 5.2 158.7 9. Bumblebee (5) 4.7 115.9 10. On the Basis of Sex (4) 4.0 16.9

