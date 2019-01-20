From left, Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb and Bruce Willis as David Dunn in “Glass.” (Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Glass” easily conquered the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Glass (1) 40.6 40.6
2. The Upside (2) 15.7 44.0
3. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (1) 10.7 21.1
4. Aquaman (5) 10.3 304.3
5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (6) 7.3 158.3
6. A Dog’s Way Home (2) 7.1 21.3
7. Escape Room (3) 5.3 40.7
8. Mary Poppins Returns (5) 5.2 158.7
9. Bumblebee (5) 4.7 115.9
10. On the Basis of Sex (4) 4.0 16.9

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST