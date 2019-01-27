James McAvoy, left, and Anya Taylor-Joy in M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass,” which led the box office for the second week in a row. (Jessica Kourkounis/Universial Pictures/AP)
Top 10 films

“Glass” remained on top for the second week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Glass (2) 19.0 73.6
2. The Upside (3) 12.2 63.1
3. Aquaman (6) 7.4 316.6
4. The Kid Who Would Be King (1) 7.3 7.3
5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (7) 6.2 169.0
6. Green Book (11) 5.4 49.0
7. A Dog’s Way Home (3) 5.2 30.8
8. Serenity (1) 4.8 4.8
9. Escape Room (4) 4.3 47.9
10. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2) 3.6 29.0

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST