Top 10 films
“Glass” remained on top for the second week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Glass (2)
|19.0
|73.6
|2.
|The Upside (3)
|12.2
|63.1
|3.
|Aquaman (6)
|7.4
|316.6
|4.
|The Kid Who Would Be King (1)
|7.3
|7.3
|5.
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (7)
|6.2
|169.0
|6.
|Green Book (11)
|5.4
|49.0
|7.
|A Dog’s Way Home (3)
|5.2
|30.8
|8.
|Serenity (1)
|4.8
|4.8
|9.
|Escape Room (4)
|4.3
|47.9
|10.
|Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2)
|3.6
|29.0
Source: boxofficemojo.com