Top 10 films

“Glass” remained on top for the second week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Glass (2) 19.0 73.6 2. The Upside (3) 12.2 63.1 3. Aquaman (6) 7.4 316.6 4. The Kid Who Would Be King (1) 7.3 7.3 5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (7) 6.2 169.0 6. Green Book (11) 5.4 49.0 7. A Dog’s Way Home (3) 5.2 30.8 8. Serenity (1) 4.8 4.8 9. Escape Room (4) 4.3 47.9 10. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2) 3.6 29.0

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST