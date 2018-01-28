Top 10 films
“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” made its debut at the top of the box-office chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure (1)
|23.5
|23.5
|2.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (6)
|16.4
|338.1
|3.
|Hostiles (6)
|10.2
|12.1
|4.
|The Greatest Showman (6)
|9.5
|126.5
|5.
|The Post (6)
|8.9
|58.5
|6.
|12 Strong (2)
|8.6
|29.8
|7.
|Den of Thieves (2)
|8.4
|28.5
|8.
|The Shape of Water (9)
|5.7
|37.7
|9.
|Paddington 2 (3)
|5.6
|32.0
|10.
|Padmaavat (1)
|4.3
|4.8
Source: boxofficemojo.com