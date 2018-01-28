Top 10 films

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” made its debut at the top of the box-office chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (1) 23.5 23.5 2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (6) 16.4 338.1 3. Hostiles (6) 10.2 12.1 4. The Greatest Showman (6) 9.5 126.5 5. The Post (6) 8.9 58.5 6. 12 Strong (2) 8.6 29.8 7. Den of Thieves (2) 8.4 28.5 8. The Shape of Water (9) 5.7 37.7 9. Paddington 2 (3) 5.6 32.0 10. Padmaavat (1) 4.3 4.8

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST