Amber Heard, left, as Mera and Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “Aquaman,” which dominated at the box office for the third weekend in a row. (DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Aquaman” easily held on to the top spot for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Aquaman (3) 30.7 259.7
2. Escape Room (1) 18.0 18.0
3. Mary Poppins Returns (3) 15.8 138.7
4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (4) 13.0 133.9
5. Bumblebee (3) 12.8 97.1
6. The Mule (4) 9.0 81.1
7. Vice (2) 5.8 29.8
8. Second Act (3) 4.9 32.9
9. Ralph Breaks the Internet (7) 4.7 187.2
10. Holmes and Watson (2) 3.4 28.4

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST