Top 10 films
“Aquaman” easily held on to the top spot for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Aquaman (3)
|30.7
|259.7
|2.
|Escape Room (1)
|18.0
|18.0
|3.
|Mary Poppins Returns (3)
|15.8
|138.7
|4.
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (4)
|13.0
|133.9
|5.
|Bumblebee (3)
|12.8
|97.1
|6.
|The Mule (4)
|9.0
|81.1
|7.
|Vice (2)
|5.8
|29.8
|8.
|Second Act (3)
|4.9
|32.9
|9.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet (7)
|4.7
|187.2
|10.
|Holmes and Watson (2)
|3.4
|28.4
Source: boxofficemojo.com