Top 10 films

“Aquaman” easily held on to the top spot for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Aquaman (3) 30.7 259.7 2. Escape Room (1) 18.0 18.0 3. Mary Poppins Returns (3) 15.8 138.7 4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (4) 13.0 133.9 5. Bumblebee (3) 12.8 97.1 6. The Mule (4) 9.0 81.1 7. Vice (2) 5.8 29.8 8. Second Act (3) 4.9 32.9 9. Ralph Breaks the Internet (7) 4.7 187.2 10. Holmes and Watson (2) 3.4 28.4

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST