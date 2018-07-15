Top 10 films
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” overpowered “Skyscraper” in its first weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (1)
|44.1
|45.4
|2.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (2)
|28.8
|132.8
|3.
|Skyscraper (1)
|25.5
|25.5
|4.
|Incredibles 2 (5)
|16.2
|535.8
|5.
|Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (4)
|15.5
|363.3
|6.
|The First Purge (2)
|9.1
|49.5
|7.
|Sorry to Bother You (2)
|4.3
|5.3
|8.
|Sicario: Day of the Soldado (3)
|3.9
|43.2
|9.
|Uncle Drew (3)
|3.2
|36.7
|10.
|Ocean’s 8 (6)
|2.9
|132.3
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com