Top 10 films

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” overpowered “Skyscraper” in its first weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (1) 44.1 45.4 2. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2) 28.8 132.8 3. Skyscraper (1) 25.5 25.5 4. Incredibles 2 (5) 16.2 535.8 5. Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (4) 15.5 363.3 6. The First Purge (2) 9.1 49.5 7. Sorry to Bother You (2) 4.3 5.3 8. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (3) 3.9 43.2 9. Uncle Drew (3) 3.2 36.7 10. Ocean’s 8 (6) 2.9 132.3

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST