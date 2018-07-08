Top 10 films
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” easily conquered the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (1)
|76.0
|76.0
|2.
|Incredibles 2 (4)
|29.0
|504.4
|3.
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (3)
|28.6
|333.3
|4.
|The First Purge (1)
|17.2
|31.1
|5.
|Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2)
|7.3
|35.3
|6.
|Uncle Drew (2)
|6.6
|29.9
|7.
|Ocean’s 8 (5)
|5.3
|126.8
|8.
|Tag (4)
|3.1
|48.3
|9.
|Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (5)
|2.6
|12.4
|10.
|Deadpool 2 (8)
|1.7
|314.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com