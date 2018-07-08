A scene from Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the title roles. (Disney/Marvel Studios/Associated Press/Disney/Marvel Studios/Associated Press)
Top 10 films

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” easily conquered the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Ant-Man and the Wasp (1) 76.0 76.0
2. Incredibles 2 (4) 29.0 504.4
3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (3) 28.6 333.3
4. The First Purge (1) 17.2 31.1
5. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2) 7.3 35.3
6. Uncle Drew (2) 6.6 29.9
7. Ocean’s 8 (5) 5.3 126.8
8. Tag (4) 3.1 48.3
9. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (5) 2.6 12.4
10. Deadpool 2 (8) 1.7 314.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com