Top 10 films

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” stayed on top, but its box-office take fell sharply. The number of weeks open in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2) 29.3 148.9 2. Deadpool 2 (3) 23.3 254.7 3. Adrift (1) 11.5 11.5 4. Avengers: Infinity War (6) 10.4 642.9 5. Book Club (3) 6.8 47.3 6. Upgrade (1) 4.5 4.5 7. Life of the Party (4) 3.5 46.3 8. Breaking In (4) 2.8 41.3 9. Action Point (1) 2.3 2.3 10. Overboard (5) 2.0 45.5

