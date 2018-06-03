Top 10 films
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” stayed on top, but its box-office take fell sharply. The number of weeks open in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Solo: A Star Wars Story (2)
|29.3
|148.9
|2.
|Deadpool 2 (3)
|23.3
|254.7
|3.
|Adrift (1)
|11.5
|11.5
|4.
|Avengers: Infinity War (6)
|10.4
|642.9
|5.
|Book Club (3)
|6.8
|47.3
|6.
|Upgrade (1)
|4.5
|4.5
|7.
|Life of the Party (4)
|3.5
|46.3
|8.
|Breaking In (4)
|2.8
|41.3
|9.
|Action Point (1)
|2.3
|2.3
|10.
|Overboard (5)
|2.0
|45.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com