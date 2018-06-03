Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm/AP/Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm/AP)
Top 10 films

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” stayed on top, but its box-office take fell sharply. The number of weeks open in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2) 29.3 148.9
2. Deadpool 2 (3) 23.3 254.7
3. Adrift (1) 11.5 11.5
4. Avengers: Infinity War (6) 10.4 642.9
5. Book Club (3) 6.8 47.3
6. Upgrade (1) 4.5 4.5
7. Life of the Party (4) 3.5 46.3
8. Breaking In (4) 2.8 41.3
9. Action Point (1) 2.3 2.3
10. Overboard (5) 2.0 45.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST