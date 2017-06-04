“Wonder Woman” easily overpowered the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Wonder Woman (1)
|100.5
|100.5
|2.
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (1)
|23.5
|23.5
|3.
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2)
|21.6
|114.6
|4.
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (5)
|9.7
|355.5
|5.
|Baywatch (2)
|8.5
|41.7
|6.
|Alien: Covenant (3)
|4.0
|67.2
|7.
|Everything, Everything (3)
|3.3
|28.3
|8.
|Snatched (4)
|1.3
|43.9
|9.
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (3)
|1.2
|17.8
|10.
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4)
|1.2
|37.2
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com