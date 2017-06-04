Chris Pine as an American pilot and Gal Gadot as the title character in “Wonder Woman.” (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP/Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Top 10 films

“Wonder Woman” easily overpowered the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Wonder Woman (1) 100.5 100.5
2. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (1) 23.5 23.5
3. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2) 21.6 114.6
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (5) 9.7 355.5
5. Baywatch (2) 8.5 41.7
6. Alien: Covenant (3) 4.0 67.2
7. Everything, Everything (3) 3.3 28.3
8. Snatched (4) 1.3 43.9
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (3) 1.2 17.8
10. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (4) 1.2 37.2

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST