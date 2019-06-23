Bo Peep, voiced by Annie Potts, in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” which ruled in its debut weekend. (Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios/Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios)
Top 10 films

“Toy Story 4” soared to the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Toy Story 4 (1) 118.0 118.0
2. Child’s Play (1) 14.1 14.1
3. Aladdin (5) 12.2 287.5
4. Men In Black International (2) 10.8 52.7
5. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3) 10.3 117.6
6. Rocketman (4) 5.7 77.3
7. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (6) 4.1 156.1
8. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (4) 3.7 102.3
9. Dark Phoenix (3) 3.6 60.2
10. Shaft (2) 3.6 15.9

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST