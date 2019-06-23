Top 10 films
“Toy Story 4” soared to the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Toy Story 4 (1)
|118.0
|118.0
|2.
|Child’s Play (1)
|14.1
|14.1
|3.
|Aladdin (5)
|12.2
|287.5
|4.
|Men In Black International (2)
|10.8
|52.7
|5.
|The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3)
|10.3
|117.6
|6.
|Rocketman (4)
|5.7
|77.3
|7.
|John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (6)
|4.1
|156.1
|8.
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters (4)
|3.7
|102.3
|9.
|Dark Phoenix (3)
|3.6
|60.2
|10.
|Shaft (2)
|3.6
|15.9
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com