“Transformers: The Last Knight” had the lowest opening for the franchise. The number of weeks open for each film is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total (in millions of dollars)
|1.
|Transformers: The Last Knight (1)
|45.3
|69.1
|2.
|Cars 3 (2)
|25.2
|99.9
|3.
|Wonder Woman (4)
|25.2
|318.4
|4.
|47 Meters Down (2)
|7.4
|24.3
|5.
|All Eyez on Me (2)
|5.9
|38.6
|6.
|The Mummy (3)
|5.8
|68.5
|7.
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (5)
|5.2
|160.0
|8.
|Rough Night (2)
|4.7
|16.6
|9.
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (4)
|4.3
|65.7
|10.
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (8)
|3.0
|380.2
Source: boxofficemojo.com