Cogman, the Transformer envoy of British Lord Sir Edmund Burton, in “Transformers: The Last Knight.” (Paramount Pictures/Bay Films/Paramount Pictures/Bay Films)
Top 10 films

“Transformers: The Last Knight” had the lowest opening for the franchise. The number of weeks open for each film is in parentheses.

Weekend total (in millions of dollars)
1. Transformers: The Last Knight (1) 45.3 69.1
2. Cars 3 (2) 25.2 99.9
3. Wonder Woman (4) 25.2 318.4
4. 47 Meters Down (2) 7.4 24.3
5. All Eyez on Me (2) 5.9 38.6
6. The Mummy (3) 5.8 68.5
7. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (5) 5.2 160.0
8. Rough Night (2) 4.7 16.6
9. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (4) 4.3 65.7
10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (8) 3.0 380.2

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST