Top 10 films

“Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (2) 60.0 264.8 2. Incredibles 2 (3) 45.5 439.7 3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (1) 19.0 19.0 4. Uncle Drew (1) 15.5 15.5 5. Ocean’s 8 (4) 8.0 114.7 6. Tag (3) 5.6 40.9 7. Deadpool 2 (7) 3.5 310.3 8. Sanju (1) 2.6 2.6 9. Solo: A Star Wars Story (6) 2.3 207.3 10. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (4) 2.3 7.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST