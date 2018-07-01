Top 10 films
“Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (2)
|60.0
|264.8
|2.
|Incredibles 2 (3)
|45.5
|439.7
|3.
|Sicario: Day of the Soldado (1)
|19.0
|19.0
|4.
|Uncle Drew (1)
|15.5
|15.5
|5.
|Ocean’s 8 (4)
|8.0
|114.7
|6.
|Tag (3)
|5.6
|40.9
|7.
|Deadpool 2 (7)
|3.5
|310.3
|8.
|Sanju (1)
|2.6
|2.6
|9.
|Solo: A Star Wars Story (6)
|2.3
|207.3
|10.
|Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (4)
|2.3
|7.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com