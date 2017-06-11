“Wonder Woman” easily held onto the top spot for the second week in a row. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Wonder Woman (2)
|57.2
|205.0
|2.
|The Mummy (1)
|32.2
|32.2
|3.
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2)
|12.3
|44.6
|4.
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3)
|10.7
|135.8
|5.
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (6)
|6.2
|366.4
|6.
|It Comes at Night (1)
|6.0
|6.0
|7.
|Baywatch (3)
|4.6
|51.1
|8.
|Megan Leavey (1)
|3.8
|3.8
|9.
|Alien: Covenant (4)
|1.8
|71.2
|10.
|Everything, Everything (4)
|1.6
|31.7
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com