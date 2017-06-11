Lilly Aspell, left, and Connie Neilsen in a scene from “Wonder Woman.” ( Alex Bailey/Warner Bros. Entertainment via Associated Press/Alex Bailey/Warner Bros. Entertainment via Associated Press)
Top 10 films

“Wonder Woman” easily held onto the top spot for the second week in a row. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Wonder Woman (2) 57.2 205.0
2. The Mummy (1) 32.2 32.2
3. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2) 12.3 44.6
4. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3) 10.7 135.8
5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (6) 6.2 366.4
6. It Comes at Night (1) 6.0 6.0
7. Baywatch (3) 4.6 51.1
8. Megan Leavey (1) 3.8 3.8
9. Alien: Covenant (4) 1.8 71.2
10. Everything, Everything (4) 1.6 31.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST