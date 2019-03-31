Top 10 films

“Dumbo” soared to the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Dumbo (1) 45.0 45.0 2. Us (2) 33.6 128.2 3. Captain Marvel (4) 20.5 353.8 4. Five Feet Apart (2) 6.3 35.9 5. Unplanned (1) 6.1 6.1 6. Wonder Park (3) 4.9 37.9 7. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (6) 4.2 153.0 8. Hotel Mumbai (2) 3.2 3.3 9. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (5) 2.7 70.0 10. The Beach Bum (1) 1.8 1.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST