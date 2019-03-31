Top 10 films
“Dumbo” soared to the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Dumbo (1)
|45.0
|45.0
|2.
|Us (2)
|33.6
|128.2
|3.
|Captain Marvel (4)
|20.5
|353.8
|4.
|Five Feet Apart (2)
|6.3
|35.9
|5.
|Unplanned (1)
|6.1
|6.1
|6.
|Wonder Park (3)
|4.9
|37.9
|7.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (6)
|4.2
|153.0
|8.
|Hotel Mumbai (2)
|3.2
|3.3
|9.
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (5)
|2.7
|70.0
|10.
|The Beach Bum (1)
|1.8
|1.8
