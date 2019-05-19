Top 10 films
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” overpowered “Avengers” for the top spot. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (1)
|57.0
|57.0
|2.
|Avengers: Endgame (4)
|29.4
|770.8
|3.
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2)
|24.8
|94.0
|4.
|A Dog’s Journey (1)
|8.0
|8.0
|5.
|The Hustle (2)
|6.1
|23.1
|6.
|The Intruder (3)
|4.0
|28.1
|7.
|Long Shot (3)
|3.4
|25.7
|8.
|The Sun Is Also a Star (1)
|2.6
|2.6
|9.
|Poms (2)
|2.1
|10.0
|10.
|Uglydolls (3)
|1.6
|17.2
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com