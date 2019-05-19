Keanu Reeves returns in the title role of “John Wick” Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” which shoved aside “Avengers: Endgame” in its debut weekend. (Niko Tavernise/Niko Tavernise/Summit Entertainment)
Top 10 films

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” overpowered “Avengers” for the top spot. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (1) 57.0 57.0
2. Avengers: Endgame (4) 29.4 770.8
3. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2) 24.8 94.0
4. A Dog’s Journey (1) 8.0 8.0
5. The Hustle (2) 6.1 23.1
6. The Intruder (3) 4.0 28.1
7. Long Shot (3) 3.4 25.7
8. The Sun Is Also a Star (1) 2.6 2.6
9. Poms (2) 2.1 10.0
10. Uglydolls (3) 1.6 17.2

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST