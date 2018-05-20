Top 10 films
“Deadpool 2” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend.
The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Deadpool 2 (1)
|125.0
|125.0
|2.
|Avengers: Infinity War (4)
|28.7
|595.0
|3.
|Book Club (1)
|12.5
|12.5
|4.
|Life of the Party (2)
|7.7
|31.0
|5.
|Breaking In (2)
|6.5
|28.8
|6.
|Show Dogs (1)
|6.0
|6.0
|7.
|Overboard (3)
|4.7
|37.0
|8.
|A Quiet Place (7)
|4.0
|176.2
|9.
|Rampage (6)
|1.5
|92.4
|10.
|RBG (3)
|1.3
|3.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com