Top 10 films

“Deadpool 2” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend.

The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Deadpool 2 (1) 125.0 125.0 2. Avengers: Infinity War (4) 28.7 595.0 3. Book Club (1) 12.5 12.5 4. Life of the Party (2) 7.7 31.0 5. Breaking In (2) 6.5 28.8 6. Show Dogs (1) 6.0 6.0 7. Overboard (3) 4.7 37.0 8. A Quiet Place (7) 4.0 176.2 9. Rampage (6) 1.5 92.4 10. RBG (3) 1.3 3.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST