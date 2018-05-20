Josh Brolin as the time-traveling mutant Cable in “Deadpool 2,” the sequel to the 2016 movie about a foulmouthed contract killer. (Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox/Twentieth Century Fox)
Top 10 films

“Deadpool 2” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend.
The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Deadpool 2 (1) 125.0 125.0
2. Avengers: Infinity War (4) 28.7 595.0
3. Book Club (1) 12.5 12.5
4. Life of the Party (2) 7.7 31.0
5. Breaking In (2) 6.5 28.8
6. Show Dogs (1) 6.0 6.0
7. Overboard (3) 4.7 37.0
8. A Quiet Place (7) 4.0 176.2
9. Rampage (6) 1.5 92.4
10. RBG (3) 1.3 3.9

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST