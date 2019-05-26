Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” starring Nasim Pedrad, second from left, Naomi Scott and Navid Negahban, cruised to the top of the box office in its opening weekend. (Daniel Smith/Daniel Smith/Walt Disney Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Aladdin” easily took the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Aladdin (1) 86.1 86.1
2. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2) 24.4 101.0
3. Avengers: Endgame (5) 16.8 798.2
4. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (3) 13.3 116.1
5. Brightburn (1) 7.5 7.5
6. Booksmart (1) 6.5 6.5
7. A Dog’s Journey (2) 4.1 14.9
8. The Hustle (3) 3.8 29.8
9. The Intruder (4) 2.3 31.9
10. Long Shot (4) 1.6 28.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST