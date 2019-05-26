Top 10 films
“Aladdin” easily took the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Aladdin (1)
|86.1
|86.1
|2.
|John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2)
|24.4
|101.0
|3.
|Avengers: Endgame (5)
|16.8
|798.2
|4.
|Pokémon Detective Pikachu (3)
|13.3
|116.1
|5.
|Brightburn (1)
|7.5
|7.5
|6.
|Booksmart (1)
|6.5
|6.5
|7.
|A Dog’s Journey (2)
|4.1
|14.9
|8.
|The Hustle (3)
|3.8
|29.8
|9.
|The Intruder (4)
|2.3
|31.9
|10.
|Long Shot (4)
|1.6
|28.7
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com