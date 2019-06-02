Top 10 films
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” limped to the top in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1)
|49.0
|49.0
|2.
|Aladdin (2)
|42.3
|185.0
|3.
|Rocketman (1)
|25.0
|25.0
|4.
|Ma (1)
|18.3
|18.3
|5.
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (3)
|11.1
|125.8
|6.
|Avengers: Endgame (6)
|7.8
|815.5
|7.
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu (4)
|6.7
|130.6
|8.
|Booksmart (2)
|3.3
|14.4
|9.
|Brightburn (2)
|2.3
|14.2
|10.
|The Hustle (4)
|1.3
|33.2
