The “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” cast, from left: Kyle Chandler, Thomas Middleditch, Ziyi Zhang and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” limped to the top in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1) 49.0 49.0
2. Aladdin (2) 42.3 185.0
3. Rocketman (1) 25.0 25.0
4. Ma (1) 18.3 18.3
5. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (3) 11.1 125.8
6. Avengers: Endgame (6) 7.8 815.5
7. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (4) 6.7 130.6
8. Booksmart (2) 3.3 14.4
9. Brightburn (2) 2.3 14.2
10. The Hustle (4) 1.3 33.2

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST