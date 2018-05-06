Top 10 films
“Avengers: Infinity War” continued to shatter box-office records, hitting $450 million in nine days of release. The number of weeks open is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Avengers: Infinity War (2)
|112.5
|450.8
|2.
|Overboard (1)
|14.8
|14.8
|3.
|A Quiet Place (5)
|7.6
|159.9
|4.
|I Feel Pretty (3)
|4.9
|37.8
|5.
|Rampage (4)
|4.6
|84.8
|6.
|Tully (1)
|3.2
|3.2
|7.
|Black Panther (12)
|3.1
|693.1
|8.
|Truth or Dare (4)
|1.9
|38.2
|9.
|Super Troopers 2 (3)
|1.8
|25.4
|10.
|Bad Samaritan (1)
|1.8
|1.8
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com