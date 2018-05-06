Top 10 films

“Avengers: Infinity War” continued to shatter box-office records, hitting $450 million in nine days of release. The number of weeks open is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Avengers: Infinity War (2) 112.5 450.8 2. Overboard (1) 14.8 14.8 3. A Quiet Place (5) 7.6 159.9 4. I Feel Pretty (3) 4.9 37.8 5. Rampage (4) 4.6 84.8 6. Tully (1) 3.2 3.2 7. Black Panther (12) 3.1 693.1 8. Truth or Dare (4) 1.9 38.2 9. Super Troopers 2 (3) 1.8 25.4 10. Bad Samaritan (1) 1.8 1.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST