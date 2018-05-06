Anna Faris, left, and Eva Longoria in “Overboard,” a remake of the 1987 film starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. (Diyah Pera/Diyah Pera/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Pantelion Film via AP)
Top 10 films

“Avengers: Infinity War” continued to shatter box-office records, hitting $450 million in nine days of release. The number of weeks open is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Avengers: Infinity War (2) 112.5 450.8
2. Overboard (1) 14.8 14.8
3. A Quiet Place (5) 7.6 159.9
4. I Feel Pretty (3) 4.9 37.8
5. Rampage (4) 4.6 84.8
6. Tully (1) 3.2 3.2
7. Black Panther (12) 3.1 693.1
8. Truth or Dare (4) 1.9 38.2
9. Super Troopers 2 (3) 1.8 25.4
10. Bad Samaritan (1) 1.8 1.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST