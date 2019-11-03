Linda Hamilton in "Terminator: Dark Fate,” which led the weekend box office. (Kerry Brown/Paramount Pictures/AP)November 3, 2019 at 4:04 PM ESTTop 10 films“Terminator: Dark Fate” limped to the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Terminator: Dark Fate (1) 29.0 29.0 2. Joker (5) 13.9 299.6 3. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (3) 12.2 84.3 4. Harriet (1) 12.0 12.0 5. The Addams Family (4) 8.5 85.3 6. Zombieland: Double Tap (3) 7.4 59.3 7. Countdown (2) 5.9 17.8 8. Black and Blue (2) 4.1 15.4 9. Motherless Brooklyn (1) 3.7 3.7 10. Arctic Dogs (1) 3.1 3.1 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy