Top 10 films

“Terminator: Dark Fate” limped to the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Terminator: Dark Fate (1) 29.0 29.0
2. Joker (5) 13.9 299.6
3. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (3) 12.2 84.3
4. Harriet (1) 12.0 12.0
5. The Addams Family (4) 8.5 85.3
6. Zombieland: Double Tap (3) 7.4 59.3
7. Countdown (2) 5.9 17.8
8. Black and Blue (2) 4.1 15.4
9. Motherless Brooklyn (1) 3.7 3.7
10. Arctic Dogs (1) 3.1 3.1

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST

