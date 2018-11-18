Top 10 Films
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” cast a spell, scoring the top spot in the weekend charts. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (1)
|62.2
|62.2
|2.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2)
|38.2
|126.5
|3.
|Bohemian Rhapsody (3)
|15.7
|127.9
|4.
|Instant Family (1)
|14.7
|14.7
|5.
|Widows (1)
|12.3
|12.3
|6.
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (3)
|4.7
|43.9
|7.
|A Star is Born (7)
|4.4
|185.8
|8.
|Overlord (2)
|3.9
|17.7
|9.
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story (2)
|2.5
|13.3
|10.
|Nobody’s Fool (3)
|2.3
|28.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com