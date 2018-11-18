Top 10 Films

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” cast a spell, scoring the top spot in the weekend charts. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (1) 62.2 62.2 2. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2) 38.2 126.5 3. Bohemian Rhapsody (3) 15.7 127.9 4. Instant Family (1) 14.7 14.7 5. Widows (1) 12.3 12.3 6. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (3) 4.7 43.9 7. A Star is Born (7) 4.4 185.8 8. Overlord (2) 3.9 17.7 9. The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story (2) 2.5 13.3 10. Nobody’s Fool (3) 2.3 28.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST