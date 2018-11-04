Rami Malek, left, stars as Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee plays Brian May in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Alex Bailey/Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox.)
Top 10 films

“Bohemian Rhapsody” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Bohemian Rhapsody (1) 50.0 50.0
2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (1) 20.0 20.0
3. Nobody’s Fool (1) 14.0 14.0
4. A Star Is Born (5) 11.1 165.6
5. Halloween (3) 11.0 150.4
6. Venom (5) 7.9 198.7
7. Smallfoot (6) 3.8 77.5
8. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (4) 3.7 43.8
9. Hunter Killer (2) 3.5 13.0
10. The Hate U Give (5) 3.4 23.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST