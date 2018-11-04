Top 10 films
“Bohemian Rhapsody” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Bohemian Rhapsody (1)
|50.0
|50.0
|2.
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (1)
|20.0
|20.0
|3.
|Nobody’s Fool (1)
|14.0
|14.0
|4.
|A Star Is Born (5)
|11.1
|165.6
|5.
|Halloween (3)
|11.0
|150.4
|6.
|Venom (5)
|7.9
|198.7
|7.
|Smallfoot (6)
|3.8
|77.5
|8.
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (4)
|3.7
|43.8
|9.
|Hunter Killer (2)
|3.5
|13.0
|10.
|The Hate U Give (5)
|3.4
|23.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com