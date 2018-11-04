Top 10 films

“Bohemian Rhapsody” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Bohemian Rhapsody (1) 50.0 50.0 2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (1) 20.0 20.0 3. Nobody’s Fool (1) 14.0 14.0 4. A Star Is Born (5) 11.1 165.6 5. Halloween (3) 11.0 150.4 6. Venom (5) 7.9 198.7 7. Smallfoot (6) 3.8 77.5 8. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (4) 3.7 43.8 9. Hunter Killer (2) 3.5 13.0 10. The Hate U Give (5) 3.4 23.5

