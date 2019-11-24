November 24, 2019 at 2:21 PM ESTTop 10 films“Frozen II” crushed the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Frozen II (1) 127.0 127.0 2. Ford v Ferrari (2) 16.0 58.0 3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (1) 13.5 13.5 4. 21 Bridges (1) 9.3 9.3 5. Midway (3) 4.7 43.1 6. Playing with Fire (3) 4.6 31.6 7. The Good Liar (2) 3.4 11.8 8. Charlie’s Angels (2) 3.2 13.9 9. Last Christmas (3) 3.0 27.8 10. Joker (8) 2.8 326.9 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy