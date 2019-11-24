Top 10 films

“Frozen II” crushed the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Frozen II (1) 127.0 127.0
2. Ford v Ferrari (2) 16.0 58.0
3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (1) 13.5 13.5
4. 21 Bridges (1) 9.3 9.3
5. Midway (3) 4.7 43.1
6. Playing with Fire (3) 4.6 31.6
7. The Good Liar (2) 3.4 11.8
8. Charlie’s Angels (2) 3.2 13.9
9. Last Christmas (3) 3.0 27.8
10. Joker (8) 2.8 326.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST

