Top 10 films
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” had a strong opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet (1)
|55.7
|84.5
|2.
|Creed II (1)
|35.3
|55.8
|3.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (3)
|30.2
|180.4
|4.
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2)
|29.7
|117.1
|5.
|Bohemian Rhapsody (4)
|13.9
|152.0
|6.
|Instant Family (2)
|12.5
|35.8
|7.
|Robin Hood (1)
|9.1
|14.2
|8.
|Widows (2)
|8.0
|25.6
|9.
|Green Book (2)
|5.4
|7.8
|10.
|A Star is Born (8)
|3.0
|191.0
Source: boxofficemojo.com