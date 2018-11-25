Top 10 films

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” had a strong opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Ralph Breaks the Internet (1) 55.7 84.5 2. Creed II (1) 35.3 55.8 3. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (3) 30.2 180.4 4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2) 29.7 117.1 5. Bohemian Rhapsody (4) 13.9 152.0 6. Instant Family (2) 12.5 35.8 7. Robin Hood (1) 9.1 14.2 8. Widows (2) 8.0 25.6 9. Green Book (2) 5.4 7.8 10. A Star is Born (8) 3.0 191.0

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST