Top 10 films
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” had a strong opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (1)
|66.0
|66.0
|2.
|Bohemian Rhapsody (2)
|30.9
|100.0
|3.
|Overlord (1)
|10.1
|10.1
|4.
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2)
|9.6
|35.3
|5.
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story (1)
|8.0
|8.0
|6.
|A Star Is Born (6)
|8.0
|178.0
|7.
|Nobody’s Fool (2)
|6.5
|24.3
|8.
|Venom (6)
|4.9
|206.2
|9.
|Halloween (4)
|3.8
|156.8
|10.
|The Hate U Give (6)
|2.1
|26.7
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com