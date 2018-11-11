Cuddly as a cactus, charming as an eel, the Grinch, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, is back. (Universal Pictures/via Associated Press)
Top 10 films

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” had a strong opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (1) 66.0 66.0
2. Bohemian Rhapsody (2) 30.9 100.0
3. Overlord (1) 10.1 10.1
4. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2) 9.6 35.3
5. The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story (1) 8.0 8.0
6. A Star Is Born (6) 8.0 178.0
7. Nobody’s Fool (2) 6.5 24.3
8. Venom (6) 4.9 206.2
9. Halloween (4) 3.8 156.8
10. The Hate U Give (6) 2.1 26.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST