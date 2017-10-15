Top 10 films
“Happy Death Day” opened at No. 1. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Happy Death Day (1)
|26.5
|26.5
|2.
|Blade Runner 2049 (2)
|15.1
|60.6
|3.
|The Foreigner (1)
|12.8
|12.8
|4.
|It (6)
|6.0
|314.9
|5.
|The Mountain Between Us (2)
|5.7
|20.5
|6.
|American Made (3)
|5.4
|40.2
|7.
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4)
|5.3
|89.7
|8.
|The Lego Ninjago Movie (4)
|4.3
|51.6
|9.
|My Little Pony: The Movie (2)
|4.0
|15.5
|10.
|Victoria and Abdul (4)
|3.1
|11.3
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com