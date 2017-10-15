Jessica Rothe in “Happy Death Day,” which topped the box office. (Universal Pictures/Universal Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Happy Death Day” opened at No. 1. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Happy Death Day (1) 26.5 26.5
2. Blade Runner 2049 (2) 15.1 60.6
3. The Foreigner (1) 12.8 12.8
4. It (6) 6.0 314.9
5. The Mountain Between Us (2) 5.7 20.5
6. American Made (3) 5.4 40.2
7. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4) 5.3 89.7
8. The Lego Ninjago Movie (4) 4.3 51.6
9. My Little Pony: The Movie (2) 4.0 15.5
10. Victoria and Abdul (4) 3.1 11.3

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST