Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “It,” which topped the box office in its second week in release. (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures/Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“It” dominated the box office for its second week. The number of weeks of release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. It (2) 60.0 218.7
2. American Assassin (1) 14.8 14.8
3. Mother! (1) 7.5 7.5
4. Home Again (2) 5.3 17.1
5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (5) 3.6 70.4
6. Annabelle: Creation (6) 2.6 99.9
7. Wind River (7) 2.6 29.1
8. Leap! (4) 2.1 18.7
9. Spider-Man: Homecoming (11) 1.9 330.3
10. Dunkirk (9) 1.3 185.1

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST