Top 10 films
“It” dominated the box office for its second week. The number of weeks of release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|It (2)
|60.0
|218.7
|2.
|American Assassin (1)
|14.8
|14.8
|3.
|Mother! (1)
|7.5
|7.5
|4.
|Home Again (2)
|5.3
|17.1
|5.
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard (5)
|3.6
|70.4
|6.
|Annabelle: Creation (6)
|2.6
|99.9
|7.
|Wind River (7)
|2.6
|29.1
|8.
|Leap! (4)
|2.1
|18.7
|9.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (11)
|1.9
|330.3
|10.
|Dunkirk (9)
|1.3
|185.1
Source: boxofficemojo.com