Channing Tatum in Twentieth Century Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” (Giles Keyte/Twentieth Century Fox)
Top 10 films

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” made a strong debut at the box office. The number of weeks in release for each film is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (1) 39.0 39.0
2. It (3) 30.0 266.3
3. The Lego Ninjago Movie (1) 21.2 21.2
4. American Assassin (2) 6.3 26.2
5. Home Again (3) 3.3 22.3
6. Mother! (2) 3.3 13.4
7. Friend Request (1) 2.4 2.4
8. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (6) 1.9 73.6
9. Stronger (1) 1.7 1.7
10. Wind River (8) 1.3 31.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST