Top 10 films
“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” made a strong debut at the box office. The number of weeks in release for each film is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle (1)
|39.0
|39.0
|2.
|It (3)
|30.0
|266.3
|3.
|The Lego Ninjago Movie (1)
|21.2
|21.2
|4.
|American Assassin (2)
|6.3
|26.2
|5.
|Home Again (3)
|3.3
|22.3
|6.
|Mother! (2)
|3.3
|13.4
|7.
|Friend Request (1)
|2.4
|2.4
|8.
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard (6)
|1.9
|73.6
|9.
|Stronger (1)
|1.7
|1.7
|10.
|Wind River (8)
|1.3
|31.7
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com