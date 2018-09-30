Top 10 films
“Night School” took the top spot in its debut weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Night School (1)
|28.0
|28.0
|2.
|Smallfoot (1)
|23.0
|23.0
|3.
|The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2)
|12.5
|44.8
|4.
|A Simple Favor (3)
|6.6
|43.1
|5.
|The Nun (4)
|5.4
|109.0
|6.
|Hell Fest (1)
|5.1
|5.1
|7.
|Crazy Rich Asians (7)
|4.2
|165.7
|8.
|The Predator (3)
|3.7
|47.6
|9.
|White Boy Rick (3)
|2.4
|21.7
|10.
|Peppermint (4)
|1.8
|33.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com