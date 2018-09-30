Top 10 films

“Night School” took the top spot in its debut weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Night School (1) 28.0 28.0 2. Smallfoot (1) 23.0 23.0 3. The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2) 12.5 44.8 4. A Simple Favor (3) 6.6 43.1 5. The Nun (4) 5.4 109.0 6. Hell Fest (1) 5.1 5.1 7. Crazy Rich Asians (7) 4.2 165.7 8. The Predator (3) 3.7 47.6 9. White Boy Rick (3) 2.4 21.7 10. Peppermint (4) 1.8 33.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST