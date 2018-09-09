Demian Bichir as Father Burke in New Line Cinema’s “The Nun,” which easily topped the box office in its debut weekend. (Justin Lubin/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“The Nun” crushed the competition in its debut weekend. The number of weeks open in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Nun (1) 53.5 53.5
2. Crazy Rich Asians (4) 13.6 136.2
3. Peppermint (1) 13.3 13.3
4. The Meg (5) 6.0 131.6
5. Searching (3) 4.5 14.3
6. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (7) 3.8 212.1
7. Disney’s Christopher Robin (6) 3.2 91.7
8. Operation Finale (2) 3.0 14.1
9. Alpha (4) 2.5 32.4
10. BlacKkKlansman (5) 1.6 43.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST