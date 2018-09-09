Top 10 films

“The Nun” crushed the competition in its debut weekend. The number of weeks open in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Nun (1) 53.5 53.5 2. Crazy Rich Asians (4) 13.6 136.2 3. Peppermint (1) 13.3 13.3 4. The Meg (5) 6.0 131.6 5. Searching (3) 4.5 14.3 6. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (7) 3.8 212.1 7. Disney’s Christopher Robin (6) 3.2 91.7 8. Operation Finale (2) 3.0 14.1 9. Alpha (4) 2.5 32.4 10. BlacKkKlansman (5) 1.6 43.5

