Top 10 films
“The Nun” crushed the competition in its debut weekend. The number of weeks open in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Nun (1)
|53.5
|53.5
|2.
|Crazy Rich Asians (4)
|13.6
|136.2
|3.
|Peppermint (1)
|13.3
|13.3
|4.
|The Meg (5)
|6.0
|131.6
|5.
|Searching (3)
|4.5
|14.3
|6.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (7)
|3.8
|212.1
|7.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin (6)
|3.2
|91.7
|8.
|Operation Finale (2)
|3.0
|14.1
|9.
|Alpha (4)
|2.5
|32.4
|10.
|BlacKkKlansman (5)
|1.6
|43.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com