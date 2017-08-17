

The Beachcomber, a bar and restaurant built in a converted 1897 life saving station, is perched atop Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass. (Brigid Schulte/For The Washington Post)

When my husband, Tom, asked me what I wanted for Christmas last year, I was only half joking when I said offhandedly, “Just whisk me away somewhere.” For years, I’ve asked my family not for stuff for Christmas or birthday presents but for “gifts of time.” When the kids were little, there were sweet promises to play Barbies, go for bike rides or sing songs together. Anymore, as teens, they either ignore the request with an eye roll or scribble a vague promise of lunch, and rarely seem to follow through.

I’d been just as guilty. I promised to take Tom for a weekend of biking in Virginia wine country one year for Christmas, but we could never seem to find the time.

So when I opened my gift from Tom and found a kitchen whisk with a note on red felt with the promise of whisking me away for a weekend, I smiled resignedly and thought, well, I really did need a new kitchen whisk.

A few months later, I was paying bills and angrily noticed payment for two American Airlines tickets. I was about to report a fraudulent credit card charge when Tom told me to put down the phone. He was, indeed, going to whisk me away for the weekend.

My first thoughts were a jumbled panic: We don’t have the time. There’s too much going on at work. I haven’t folded the laundry in weeks. Are you nuts, we have a kid going off to college and can’t afford anything but grilled cheese sandwiches and tuition for the rest of our lives.

But almost as quickly, I was overcome with another thought: Tom and I hadn’t been alone together in what felt like eons. We were the kind of parents who worked hard, but always loved spending time with our kids and threw ourselves wholeheartedly into family life. We always planned our evenings, weekends, vacations and trips with them in mind, and around their interests. We insisted on what had become forced family dinners and forced family-fun outings. Our social life revolved around getting together with other families and their kids. Tom and I rarely had date nights. And often our communication — after a summary “How was your day?” — consisted of logistics planning, carpool handoffs and homework check-ins.

The thought of being alone together felt worrisome, strangely awkward and thrillingly novel.

We had seen friends and neighbors, who had likewise devoted all their free time to their children, lose hold of each other and split up after their kids left home. And we outwardly laughed, but inwardly winced, when friends said they’d taken a trip to Amsterdam without kids just to see if they still liked each other.





And so it was that one Friday morning in late August 2016 — the laundry still unfolded, the work, as always, still unfinished although I’d stayed up until the wee hours and the kids, again with the eyerolling, assuring us they’d be fine — we boarded the American Airlines flight from D.C. to Providence, R.I., rented a car and headed toward Cape Cod.

We’d arrived early, so our first stop was in Woods Hole, for breakfast and big mugs of steaming coffee at Pie in the Sky Bakery and Cafe. We sat outside on the front patio eating egg sandwiches, freshly baked scones and blueberry muffins under the big, green umbrellas and watched the world go by.

We changed into our swimsuits and made our way to Nobska Beach, a beautiful crescent-shaped strip of rock and white sand under the iconic Nobska Lighthouse just outside of town. We took a quick dip, laughing and playing in the waves, just as we had when we came to the Cape long before having kids. And fell into an easy rhythm that would carry us through the weekend of talking, reading, dozing and, this morning, gazing in awed silence across the waves of Vineyard Sound.

In the afternoon, we made our way north to Wellfleet, a small, quaint fishing village known for oyster beds on the bayside of the Cape, and wound our way along back roads to the secluded Oyster Cove Bed & Breakfast. Tom had reserved the second-floor Captain’s Studio. We dropped our bags and sat out on the private deck in the late afternoon sun with views in all directions of Oyster Cove, the salt marshes and Wellfleet Harbor.

That evening, we stopped in at the Beachcomber, a converted 1897 lifesaving station, and sat at the bustling, rustic outdoor bar that looks out over the cliffs to Cahoon Hollow Beach . By the time we were lazily wandering around Wellfleet Center awhile later, poking our heads into stores such as the Sickday surf shop and asking about paddleboard rentals while waiting to have dinner at the Wicked Oyster, my trepidation about spending time alone together again seemed altogether silly. I could begin to see the longer arc of my own life, and our shared life, and however wonderful, exhausting and intense, just how brief this episode of raising children would be.



A fence runs along Marconi Beach, on Wellfleet’s oceanside. (YellowMoon/Alamy Stock Photo)

The rest of the weekend, we went on long runs on the Cape Cod Rail Trail, a blessedly flat former rail line that winds through kettle ponds, cranberry bogs and forests, read the paper and drank endless mugs of locally roasted Beanstock coffee at the Flying Fish for breakfast, swam on bayside beaches such as Corn Hill in Truro and Marconi on Wellfleet’s oceanside, where Tom communed with a great gaggle of seals that were frolicking just beyond the waves. We explored nearby places such as Indian Neck Beach and the walking trails of Great Island. For a belated anniversary, we finally treated ourselves to dinner at PB Boulangerie Bistro, a cozy French spot just across U.S. Route 6 that we’d seen on family trips for years, but had never once thought of going. I had the raw oysters. Immediately, I understood why Wellfleet oysters, grown in the clean, cold, salty estuaries nearby with fast-moving tides, are so renowned for their balance of what connoisseurs describe as creamy sweetness and brine.

When it was time to head back to the airport, after showering at Marconi Beach and picking up box lunches of ham and turkey sandwiches on crusty French bread from PB Boulangerie Bistro’s bakery, I was eager to return to our children and the life we’d built together, and so grateful for the time to remember why we’d wanted to build one together in the first place. I turned to Tom, grabbed his hand and whispered, “Thank you for my whisk.”

Schulte is a writer based in the District. Her website is brigidschulte.com; find her on Twitter at @BrigidSchulte.

