But a year of riding along the flat streets of Beijing has failed to prepare me for actual hills, and my thighs burn with disuse as we tackle the first of the day’s 32 miles. My husband, on the other hand, seems fine, well prepared by the heavy shared bicycles he rides in the city every day.

Our group of 12 hails from the United States, Australia, France, Spain, Brazil and China and ranges from early 30s up to late 70s. We’re all “stop and smell the jasmine” types, but once we start peddling, the casual conversation drops off. We are strung out, panting to ascend the deceptively gentle hill with local guide Wendy in the lead car in front and our support van at the back.

Xishuangbanna is still a relatively quiet pocket of the world. The capital city of Jinghong sits on the banks of the Lancang river, known further downstream as the Mekong. As the mighty river connects much of Asia, winding all the way from the Tibetan Plateau to Vietnam, Jinghong will also eventually be connected to Laos and, beyond that, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore by high-speed train. High-rise apartment buildings are already sprouting from the verdant soil.

At the time of publication, the U.S. State Department had issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for China due to the new coronavirus first identified in the city of Wuhan. Authorities have imposed travel restrictions on Wuhan, which is located in central China, about 1,300 miles from Xishuangbanna.

Yet for all the anticipatory buzz of this small regional capital, it’s a chain of quiet mountain villages around it that will be my home for the duration of the October national holiday break.

Bordering Myanmar and Laos, Xishuangbanna is a lush, fertile region of undulating green hills and tea plantations, banana fields, rice paddies and rainforest.

While the Han ethnic group makes up about 92 percent of the population of China, down here in the south, they are in the minority. Yunnan is one of the most ethnically diverse regions in the world, and 26 of China’s 56 ethnic minorities reside here. The three local tour guides on our trip each represent a different minority: guide and front driver Wendy is of the Jinou minority, one of the smallest ethnic groups in China with a population of around 22,000; our driver A Jia is of the Hani minority, which is also distributed across Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam; and our “sweeper” Sam, who rides at the back and provides an endless stream of jokes and encyclopedic commentary throughout the trip, is of the Dai people — the largest ethic group in the region, and descendants of a kingdom that once ruled much of what is now modern Xishuangbanna.

During the trip, we’ll frequently be hosted by local families, and as the shadows begin to lengthen on our first day, we emerge straight from the old-growth forest into the village of Menglun, and a Dai family-style banquet. Large, low round tables are laden with local dishes: steamed pineapple rice, spicy fish, wild vegetables and herbs, marinated beef, pork and chicken, noodle soup, tofu stews, and spicy dipping sauces. We cluster around on low stools, famished after a long day of riding in the mountains.

We ride between 17 and 50 miles of hilly terrain per day and arrive at our destination each night spent, feeling a deep sense of satisfaction and relief as we lie down to sleep. Our lodgings are a mixture of hotels and rustic homestays in rural villages.

All meals are communal and geared to an active lifestyle. Snack breaks are determined by Wendy, who stops whenever she sees a roadside stand with a good collection of fruit — juicy pomegranate, tart passion fruit, guava, coconut, mango, banana, pineapple, plantain, and huge chunks of sticky yellow jackfruit. With our bags safely stashed in the bus, we don’t even have anything to carry.

I’d hoped to spend the time doing some serious thinking but find that nothing is more worthy of my attention than the stunning land around me, the light filtering through the lush green forest leaves, the breathtaking vistas of rice paddies, small villages, distant temples, strutting roosters, the small green snake that briefly blocks my path, hissing, and young robed monks who fly around the bends, laughing, on their scooters. With a gazillion gears, my hybrid mountain bike turns out to be more than suited to tackling the steep hills, which instead of being conquered just need to be taken one turn of the crank at a time, and my mind drifts as easy and unworried as one of the many butterflies that flits around my head.

'The emperor is far away' . . .

The day of the national holiday itself, Oct. 1, we are deep in rubber plantation territory. Planted in neat rows, the tall slender trees seep from carefully managed wounds into little saucers, each row another day of harvesting in this low-tech operation.

Our snack break is at a local rubber weigh station, an open-air shack with neatly stacked record books and equipment to measure the weight and viscosity of the liquid rubber. The station is managed by a young family, and as we nibble on fruit and hydrate, children jostle for position around the father’s smartphone to watch the National Day parade in Beijing. And 2019 is the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, so the parade is something special. Soldiers march in strict uniformity, with a precision that is evident even on this tiny screen.

Then from apparently nowhere, a local man emerges with a large sack on his back, filled with rubber sap. Today is officially a holiday, but as the old Chinese saying goes, “The mountains are high, and the emperor is far away” — what is decreed in the capital is easily ignored down here. Weights slide along the metal scale, and a figure is jotted down, then the entire sack is poured into a vat to join the rest, looking as cool and inviting as fresh milk, except for the pungent, rubbery smell.

The landscape changes yet again. Water buffalo soak in muddy pools beside fields of rice. At one large farm, rows of flowery, cactuslike dragonfruit plants droop over their wire props, heavy with juice that stains our fingers and lips a bright purply pink.

It’s both China’s and a local resident’s birthday, so that night in the riverside village of Manbo while we are lulled to sleep by the sound of rushing water, further up the road, the party continues at the karaoke bar until the wee hours.

. . . But not that far

Then suddenly, the emperor feels close again. In China, all foreigners are monitored, but in the village of Bulangshan, the authorities take a special interest. We’re within a stone’s throw of the Myanmar border, and the police are vigilant about illegal crossings, scrutinizing our passports until they are satisfied that we are simply passing through.

The rain that we’ve been expecting finally arrives on the sixth day of our tour, as we pile our bowls full of rice noodles at the local outdoor restaurant in Manzhao. We top up with dollops of hoisin sauce, chili, scallion, brown vinegar and a fried egg over easy (our standard breakfast so far), then crowd under a shelter and watch the rain soak into the ground.

The rain is still falling at the small family-run paper mill around the corner. This family still uses the traditional method to create sheets — dipping a large mesh rack into a pool of water cloudy with paper fibers. Lifted out, a smooth, thin layer of paper settles on the wire, ready to dry. We see the end result later the same day, at the Hani Cultural Center.

Local bamboo paper, untreated and unbleached, is used to wrap the bricks of precious pu’er tea, which is unique to this region. Tea was reportedly first cultivated in Yunnan before India or anywhere else in China, and since we left Jinghong, we’ve ridden past acres and acres of the small shrubs, planted in neat rows and on sometimes improbably steep terrain. Fermented pu’er tea is roasted and left for up to 40 days before being withered and packed, giving it a rich, earthy flavor. Almost every meal on our trip is accompanied by a simple tea-pouring ceremony.

Further down the road, at the Hani Cultural Center, the boss, in every sense of the word, is Li Jie, “Sister Li.” The matriarch of a Hani ethnic group family, she oversees the operation of the family’s tea plantation and packing plant, which still uses age-old methods to pick, roast, dry, steam and pack the precious tea. She shows us around, sucking on her pipe and cracking jokes, picking handfuls of tea leaves in the same amount of time it takes us to identify one suitable sprout.

While the methods may be old-fashioned, the center is not, and it is filled with stylishly presented traditional handicrafts and clothing by local makers, which she both wears and insists that we try on. Despite my padded bike shorts, I am captivated by the beauty of my outfit, which includes a huge handmade headdress. Adorned with hammered silver discs, rows of beading, brightly colored dyed feathers and bright pompoms, it somehow makes me feel not ludicrous but regal. Later, when I post a photo online, a Thai friend will exclaim in recognition. Many more Hani people live in Thailand.

Later that night, Li Jie comes to our hotel. Under her watchful eye, a bonfire is arranged, and after obligatory toasts, she and her friends share traditional songs and dances. As far as cultural exchanges go, it’s an uneven one. After a rendition of “Old MacDonald” and the Australian folk song “Give Me a Home Among the Gum Trees,” we resort to the perennial dance classic — the Macarena.

A parting gift from the mountains on our last day is almost 12 miles of smooth, uninterrupted downhill. We fly down at imprudent speeds as we lean giddily into the curves. By the time we reach Jinghong again, we’ll have ascended and descended over 22,000 feet and covered almost 240 miles. Yet as we go over the map that night, we’re shocked to realize that during our week-long trip, despite feeling as though we were thousands of miles from civilization, we were never more than an easy day’s drive from the city.

As our little plane vaults into the sky, Jinghong rapidly vanishes back into the lush Xishuangbanna forest, which seems to stretch on forever.

Hartley is an Australian writer based in Beijing. Her website is annahartleywrites.com

If you go

Where to stay

Ramada Plaza Xishuangbanna

Mengle Forest Park, Mannongfeng District, Jinghong, Yunnan

011-86-691-256-8888

A large, luxurious three-star resort-style hotel close to Dafo Temple Park. Western- and Chinese-style cuisine, large outdoor gardens and a pool. Rooms from about $81 per night.

Where to eat

Meimei Cafe

F1-107 108 Jingland Tea Center, Menglong Rd., Jinghong, Yunnan

011-86-691-216-1221

A famous centrally located cafe and restaurant serving a mixture of Western and Chinese dishes. A popular spot among backpackers, it also acts as an informal tourist bureau, and staff can offer advice about hiking and tourism activities in the area. Open daily 9 a.m. to midnight. Entrees from around $4.

What to do

The Hutong’s Yunnan Bike Journey

1 Jiudaowan Zhongxiang, Dongcheng District, Beijing

011-86-159-0104-6127

The Hutong organizes a seven-day cultural and riding excursion in Yunnan province twice a year, during the October national holiday break and Lunar New Year. Includes all meals and accommodation, bike rental, and all transport and activities during the trip. $1,310 per person, not including airfare.

Gaozhuang Night Market

Ganbai Street, Jinghong, Yunnan

Large, open-air market behind the Shwe Dagon Pagoda, beside the Lancang river, with hundreds of stalls selling a wide variety of food, textiles and local handicrafts, as well as live entertainment. Open 8 p.m. to late.

Information