Our readers share tales of their ramblings around the world.

Who: Jill M. Barker (the author) of Arlington, Va., and her friend Lesley Ewing of Berkeley, Calif.

Where, when, why: When Lesley learned that the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) was organizing a two-week tour of its operation in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, she invited me to join. We went in July. Although I was unacquainted with the CCF, Lesley’s high praise of founder Laurie Marker and the chance to tour Namibia with an insider’s perspective hooked me.

Highlights and high points: Volunteers and staff, both local and international, work at the buzzing CCF facility that includes a full-time veterinary clinic, a genetics lab, a cafe, a gift shop, a guesthouse and a new lodge offering a panoramic view of the beautiful Waterberg Plateau. Before touring the CCF campus, we visited the capital city of Windhoek and spent several nights at lodges and tent camps near Omaruru and on the outskirts of Etosha National Park.

As if we were in a movie scene, we commonly saw zebras, springboks, steinboks, gnus, kudus, giraffes, black-faced impalas, ostriches and elephants clustering around the water holes to share the scarce resource in the dry, winter season. Several times, we watched lions observing the watering procession as our guide explained the other animals’ maneuvers to avoid the king predator.

During an evening bush drive, two kori bustards, the heaviest flying birds in Africa, took flight following their mandatory takeoff steps. We were delighted to see sassy-colored glossy starlings and crimson-breasted shrikes; large eagles and vultures left us in awe; snow-white egrets, hornbills and the tiny weaver birds, including the sociable weaver that builds tenement-type nests holding hundreds of birds, enchanted us. As the sun’s first rays gradually awakened the day, I stood transfixed as red-billed queleas in the thousands migrated through the watering hole; a flock of 12 prim guinea hens paraded the grounds; and a family of five white rhinoceroses, including a nursing baby, trekked for their morning drink along with dozens of eland, gnus, and springboks.

Cultural connection or disconnect: Remarkably, the day after we visited the Windhoek monument to the first Namibian president, constructed with funds from North Korea, a picture of this edifice appeared in the pages of The Washington Post to illustrate a report about the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations’ dim view of Namibia’s connection to North Korea. Another coincidence is that the emcee of the CCF gala in Windhoek was Jackie Asheeke, a native Washingtonian from Petworth, who is married to a Namibian ambassador. That same gala evening, a charming gentleman — a self-described 66-year-old freedom fighter, was visibly touched that we, as Americans, traveled to visit the country that he worked so hard to liberate.

Biggest laugh or cry: I laughed — with nervousness — when the CCF discouraged me from taking my usual early morning run because no fewer than 28 wild leopards openly roam the place, as well as cheetahs. Our biggest disappointment was not being able to visit the beautiful Namib desert or any of the Skeleton Coast region, which is rife with flamingos, pelicans, seals and penguins. Already, we are plotting our return.

How unexpected: I did not expect to be so impressed by the professional and creative CCF operation that has stabilized and increased Namibia’s wild cheetah population. (This is the only country in Africa where that is happening.) Namibia now has more cheetahs than any other country on Earth — approximately one-third of those remaining — and is proudly known as the “Cheetah Capital of the World” largely due to the organization’s efforts.

The CCF provided us with an in-depth look at their groundbreaking tool for human-wildlife conflict management: Kangal dogs (also known as Anatolian shepherds). CCF breeds, trains and places these dogs, which have especially been used for this purpose in Turkey for centuries, with willing ranchers to guard livestock from predators.

Now, the ranchers’ livelihoods no longer require killing cheetahs. As day-hunters, the big cats are especially vulnerable to rifle shots. We spotted the dogs at work, leading CCF’s herd of goats and sheep herd to graze.

Favorite memento or memory: Spending time watching cheetahs run, eat and breathe was my favorite part of the trip. I fell hard for these beautiful, noble creatures. Most of the cheetahs that live at CCF are not able to be released into the wild because, for various unfortunate reasons, they are too acclimated to humans. But on our last day, a volunteer dentist performed two root canals and a tooth extraction on a cheetah nicknamed Wildboy.

He had sustained dental injuries while trying to bite his way out of a substandard cage that a well-meaning rancher, who captured him, used to transfer him to CCF. The surgery went well, and Wildboy is expected to be released soon.

