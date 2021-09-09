The gods must have been watching over us that day, because the tow truck arrived within two hours and took us to an Ocala garage that does RV work. We called ahead to let the workers know we were coming, but we arrived after they had closed. Fortunately, we got the go-ahead to hook up to the water and electric on the outside of the garage, so that was where we set up camp for the night. Dinner was eaten in the parking lot between a school bus and another RV. After the long day and all the excitement, we were tired and went to sleep with the windows open.