A decade after pulling out of Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, Icelandair will resume seasonal service from Baltimore to Iceland starting in late May. (Chris Clark/AP)

In 2008, Icelandair stopped flying from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport to Keflavik International Airport in Iceland. For a budget flight to Reykjavik, travelers had to trek out to Washington Dulles International Airport. But in boomerang news, Icelandair is back at BWI.

On May 28, the budget carrier will return to the Baltimore airport with seasonal service through Oct. 15. The airline will offer four nonstop flights a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. From there, travelers can connect to more than 25 destinations in Europe. An Icelandair spokesman said the carrier hopes to lengthen the season and provide year-round service in the future.

In a fare comparison, Baltimore is the better deal. A long weekend in early June starts at $299 from BWI and from $442 from Dulles. As for flight time: It’s a tie. Though Maryland is a teeny bit closer to Iceland than Virginia, planes from both airports take about 5 hours 45 minutes.

Of course, when discussing low-fare Icelandic carriers, we can’t ignore the Wow in the room. The budget airline started flying out of BWI in 2015 and often touts $99 one-way sale fares to Europe. For that same June weekend, a seat on Wow starts at $270, plus carry-on baggage fees.

Also in May, Air Canada will introduce year-round service between BWI and Montreal.

