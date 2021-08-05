American Airlines continues to serve pared-down food options based on consultations with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants and medical experts. Whereas pre-pandemic, first class and business class fliers received hot meal service on flights over 900 miles, the present “Fresh Bites” offerings include fresh fruit, yogurt and breakfast sandwiches in the morning and sandwiches and salads for lunch and dinner. Hot meal tray service in these sections wasn’t halted on transcontinental flights during the pandemic, but meals were served on a single tray, not in courses. A spokesperson said tray service will resume in first and business class on all flights this fall. On flights over 250 miles, main-cabin passengers can get a nonalcoholic beverage and a complimentary snack, such as pretzels and cultishly popular Biscoff cookies. Before the pandemic, fliers had an option to purchase food on flights over 700 miles. There are no additional snacks for purchase. Alcohol and meals are available on long-haul international flights. On flights under 250 miles, nonalcoholic beverages are available upon request.