On the banks of Yosemite Creek, brown-headed canvasback ducks plunged and preened. But of course, it’s not so much about looking down as about gazing up at the massive granite cliff faces of Half Dome and El Capitan. The latter, rising 3,593 feet, is perhaps the tallest exposed vertical face of granite on Earth; in proximity, we realized how starved we had been for natural wonders. Outside Yosemite Village, we took a very crowded trail to Lower Yosemite falls. People clambered over boulders at its base to catch the spray. Perhaps risk-taking is one covid legacy — the response to disbelief at being sprung free.