After a long flight to Fairbanks and a three-hour bus ride to the park, my wife and I lugged our backpacks loaded with camping gear and two weeks of food onto a green school bus that would carry us inside the park. A family with a young child plopped down in front of us. Before the driver started the engine, the boy’s father queued up a Disney movie on his smartphone and thrust the glowing screen in front of the child’s face, leaving the sound on full blast. (The American people, we know, lost their collective minds during the pandemic; many of them also seem to have misplaced their ear buds.) As we drove west into the park, along one of the most majestic roads in the entire world, past ancient glaciers, tundra with grazing caribou, rocky peaks dotted with white Dall sheep and deep valleys flowing with glistening, braided rivers, the boy kept his head down and watched Mickey while the rest of us sat listening to the mouse squeak out his lines. Sartre was only half right: Hell is other people’s children.