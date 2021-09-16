On our fourth morning, as I was attempting to cook pancakes, Geoff began yelling: A grizzly was making its way up the gravel bar toward our camp. Recalling that it was important to make noise and appear big, we banded together and yelled while banging pots and pans. The bear was undeterred. It was not the size of the mama bear we had seen on the flight in, but even at 500 or 600 pounds, the animal was capable of mayhem. When it reached a distance of 60 feet, Geoff and Pete removed the safeties on our bear sprays. Pete then had the presence of mind to shake our tall tent, which may have appeared as a bigger bear . . . or a Sasquatch. The bear wheeled around and ran about 150 feet back. Though he approached our camp again, he kept at a slightly safer distance, eventually disappearing into the bush.