With ski-in, ski-out mountain resorts throughout Europe, as well as in China, Japan and Canada (and slated for Utah’s Snowbasin in 2024), Club Med has an approach that’s the exact opposite of a do-it-yourself trip. No need to think about which season pass to buy or to try to find lodging deals on your own. Guests pay a set price for a full week of skiing that covers everything.
I first learned about Club Med’s ski vacations in fall 2019, when friends invited me to Club Med Alpe d’Huez, a French resort perched atop the Alpine pass made famous by the classic Tour de France cycling race. I’ll admit to being initially wary; although I’d long wanted to ski in France, I had fantasies of staying in a small hostel above a bakery and joining locals for après drinks in a charming tavern reached by a cobblestone alley. Club Med, by contrast, offered a luxurious but separate base camp. Although the hotel was within walking distance of a small village, there would be no compelling reason to leave the property, given that my fee included abundant meals and drinks, and there was plenty to do: a pool and hot tubs, movies to watch, a theatrical play put on by staff.
Then again, traveling to Club Med Alpe d’Huez would be an easy and relatively affordable way to ski in France for the first time. So off I went, flying from Denver to Geneva in mid-December (my last big trip before pandemic shutdowns months later). The shuttle from the airport to the resort took about an hour, and I arrived to a smiling group of Club Med employees lined up and clapping as my friend and I passed into the beautiful lobby. The clapping, I would learn, was de rigueur, part of the resort’s trademark hospitality. During my stay, I saw staff (mainly French) greeting guests (British, American, Italian, French) as warmly as if they were old friends, yet another indication that I was not at a typical French hotel.
The recent multimillion-dollar renovation had created a beautiful interior with mid-century modern accents, exposed wood and floor-to-ceiling windows that looked out onto sharp snow-covered peaks that stretched across the horizon. The view alone jolted the jet lag out of me, and I quickly checked in and headed downstairs to the ski lockers and rental area to get geared up.
This is where the Club Med difference really made itself apparent. The process of outfitting guests with skis, boots and poles was seamless. We were on a metaphorical conveyor belt, all of us having filled out release forms ahead of time that ranked our abilities and noted our gear preferences. Although I didn’t need to, I brought my own ski boots (I am attached to their fit and performance), and the ski techs promptly found me the right skis for the conditions and my skill level.
The ease of this process cannot be overstated. I can only imagine the relief it would offer families or first-time skiers who are curious about the sport but uninitiated in the terminology or gear. Who knows whether they want twin tips or a more cambered ski if they’ve never even ridden a chairlift? No need to even ponder the question with employees at the ready to answer it for you.
Of course, one could argue that such service exists at all gear rental shops. One could also make the point that ski rental deliveries have become ubiquitous at resorts around the world, and they would be correct. However, they would come with an additional cost, whereas the gear at Club Med was included in the price of the stay.
With gear in hand, I advanced into the locker room and stashed it in the full-length locker associated with my room, opening it with the small bracelet fob I’d been given at check-in. At least three employees asked whether they could get me anything. This, I would learn over the course of my stay, was standard.
My friend and I signed up for a ski guide for the following day, and we spent the rest of the afternoon getting settled and fueling up in the big dining area, where dinner was served buffet-style at different stations. In a nod to our host country, there was an entire table of different cheese offerings, and the dessert table had French pastries alongside other sweets. Effort had clearly been put into the menu — there was salmon and prime rib, pasta and wood-fired pizzas — and the food was good. Even still, the cafeteria vibe was strong, and I had a pang for the small, intimate French restaurants I knew from previous trips to the country.
The next day dawned bright and sunny, and our cheerful guide was waiting outside the hotel at the appointed hour. Alpe d’Huez is a vast resort with terrain mostly above tree line. Having an English-speaking guide navigate the rolling terrain and the occasionally confusing intersections eliminated significant stress. I’d hoped to ski off-piste powder, but the snow conditions were thin, and the best skiing was on the groomed slopes. Seeing our penchant for speed, our guide took us all over the resort to some of the longest, steepest groomers we could find.
When the day ended, I watched as other groups skied back to the hotel, noticing the cheerful kid groups and the parents who picked them up. Though I’d left my own kids at home, I’ve done enough ski school drop-offs to appreciate the convenience of having the kids’ days start and end directly from the hotel. More, a cadre of Club Med employees dressed as an eclectic band of animals paraded through the locker room and attracted an energetic, pint-size following. My children would have loved it. I suspect most kids would love it. And I can see the appeal for families traveling to the mountains to have a plethora of entertainment for children, especially if they’re not chomping at the bit to hit the slopes.
The rest of the week was much of the same. My bracelet fob got me into the dining area and drinks at the bar. My ski guide started the day with a smile and a question: “More fast runs today?” The Club Med staff often broke into applause, though not necessarily for me. One day, I splurged and paid extra for a massage in the on-site spa, and I loved every minute. And I often found myself on the hotel’s beautiful deck, outfitted with heat lamps and gas fireplaces to stave off the cold, admiring the mountains themselves, mammoth peaks that seemingly had no end.
Before arriving at Club Med Alpe d’Huez, I was apprehensive. I’m the type of traveler who bristles at preordained schedules and obligations, and I actually enjoy planning ski vacations to new destinations. But there was no mandated schedule or forced group activities. Instead, I had the freedom to come and go as I pleased and to enjoy the relaxing ease of the well-oiled machine. This was the easiest ski vacation I have ever taken. I had good food, drinks, a friendly and knowledgeable guide, no language barrier to navigate and easy access to the lifts — all for a price that was probably thousands of dollars less than it would have been had I gone the traditional (read: not all-inclusive) route.
Shortly after my trip to Alpe d’Huez, the pandemic began, and global shutdowns precluded international travel. I had no way of knowing at the time that the trip would be my last epic ski vacation for several years. In retrospect, I am all the more grateful for the ease of the experience. Instead of frittering away my Alp time trying to find the best restaurant/guide/gear/hotel, I was lucky enough to be in a beautiful spot amid big mountains and fellow skiers and just do the thing I loved. Sometimes, I even got a standing ovation.
Walker is a writer based in Boulder, Colo.
If you go
Club Med all-inclusive ski vacations
800-427-9515
Club Med operates more than 20 all-inclusive ski resorts in France, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and China. Trips are typically seven days; price includes lodging, meals, drinks, ski passes, gear, child care and some additional activities. From about $160 per adult, per night, based on a seven-night trip; prices vary by resort destination. Kids under 4 stay free.