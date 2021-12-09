Then again, traveling to Club Med Alpe d’Huez would be an easy and relatively affordable way to ski in France for the first time. So off I went, flying from Denver to Geneva in mid-December (my last big trip before pandemic shutdowns months later). The shuttle from the airport to the resort took about an hour, and I arrived to a smiling group of Club Med employees lined up and clapping as my friend and I passed into the beautiful lobby. The clapping, I would learn, was de rigueur, part of the resort’s trademark hospitality. During my stay, I saw staff (mainly French) greeting guests (British, American, Italian, French) as warmly as if they were old friends, yet another indication that I was not at a typical French hotel.