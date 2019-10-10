A senior vice president who oversees customer service, Kerry Philipovitch, 49, will retire at the end of the year. She says it’s a long-planned personal decision.

American is under pressure from investors because its stock price has dropped by nearly half since the start of 2018.

This summer, American’s operation was plagued by widespread delays and cancellations, many of which management blamed on a work slowdown by mechanics seeking leverage in contract negotiations.

