That is six weeks later than American planned just last month , and the sixth time the airline has pushed back the plane’s return.

Fort Worth-based American said it will drop about 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding.

In an update for investors, the airline indicated that demand for tickets remains solid, with a key measure of revenue per seat rising about 2% in the third quarter. Some costs are rising, but jet fuel was cheaper than American had expected during the quarter, and it slightly raised its profit-margin estimate. Fuel is usually an airline’s second-highest cost after labor.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 65 cents, or 2.5%, to $26.91 in morning trading. They began the day down 18% this year, compared with a 15% gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

American has 24 Max jets in storage and expected to have 40 by the end of the year. American has about 950 jets, not counting smaller American Eagle planes.

The Max was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is working on changes to flight-control software and computers.

