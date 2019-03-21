GENEVA — Police in southwestern Switzerland say a 20-year-old American who was skiing off-piste has died after falling dozens of meters off a rocky cliff.

The Wallis regional police force said prosecutors were investigating Thursday after the man’s body was found in backcountry terrain near the 4 Vallees ski area.

A search team backed by a helicopter had been looking for the man since friends reported him missing on Wednesday.

Police did not name the skier.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.