The Empire Builder — the train that normally rumbles through my town every morning and every night — first connected Chicago with Portland and Seattle in 1929. The train was named after the Great Northern Railway’s founder, James J. Hill, a Canadian-born rail baron known for his industrial empire that stretched from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest. While other passenger trains came before (the Great Northern was built in the 1890s), the Empire Builder offered travelers unparalleled comfort, with spacious sleeping cars and a dining car offering up fresh fish, lamb and prime rib. There was even a barber onboard. In that era, railroads spared no expense in trying to lure passengers aboard trains and even worked to develop attractions along their routes to entice the public to take a trip. Case in point, after Glacier National Park was established in 1910, the Great Northern built lodges and funded an aggressive marketing campaign encouraging people to see the “American Alps.” Other railroads did the same across the continent and played a prominent role in establishing similar facilities at the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone.