The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains on Sunday and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast. It will bring January-like temperatures to some locations that are as much as 30 degrees (17 degrees Celsius) colder than normal for this time of year.
Donofrio said the leading edge of the system will bring some snow this weekend and on Monday, which is Veterans Day. Although the snow is expected to taper off on Monday, temperatures are forecast to keep falling.
